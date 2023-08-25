Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to star in new drama together

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir hint at an upcoming project.

The couple is known for their affectionate social media presence.

They shared a reel giving a sneak peek into their new venture.

Advertisement

The power couple of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, have exciting news to share. Known for their affectionate displays on social media, the couple has amassed a significant following that admires their chemistry and love.

Having achieved success in their respective fields of acting and music, Shabir and Khan have hinted at an upcoming project. Previously, the renowned singer of “Mera Mann Kehne Laga” featured his beloved wife in the music video for his song “Pyaar Da Sahara,” where Khan served as his inspiration.

Using a picture-sharing platform, the couple released a reel offering glimpses of their new venture. Their endearing interactions on set have already resonated with the audience.

Sharing the excitement with her 10.9 million followers, the star of “Raqs-e-Bismil” conveyed, “Lights…camera…stay tuned for the action!”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020, and their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Alyana, in October 2021.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sarah Khan and Falak shabir gorgeous new pictures from France She's found happiness in her marriage to the well-known Pakistani singer. The...