Sarwat Gilani Envisions Her Future Political Party to Provide Free Education

Highly regarded Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani is contemplating a potential entry into politics with the ambition of ensuring free education for all.

The well-known star from Joyland, Sarwat Gilani, has expressed her firm resolve to step into the realm of politics alongside her illustrious acting career.

During a recent appearance on a show, the renowned actress from Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu candidly discussed her future plans and personal life. In this interaction, Gilani was asked about her inclination towards entering the political arena in the future. In response, the Tishnagi lead revealed that although she has received offers from various political parties, she hasn’t formally aligned with any.

“I do not intend to formally join a political party, but I definitely wisn to form my own in the future. Not only this, the manifesto of my party would be to make education for everyone in Pakistan,” Gilani conveyed.

Speaking about the entertainment industry, Gilani expressed her view that contemporary narratives often dwell heavily on problematic scenarios such as distressed women, extramarital affairs, and elopements.

“The younger audience wants something fresh, something about successful people not these oft-used, cliche plots,” the actress remarked.

Gilani also disclosed that after two decades of portraying victim roles on television, she is now inclined towards promoting education for children and women. Therefore, she has ruled out taking on another character that perpetuates issues.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Gilani has recently appeared in a range of projects including Mann Pyasa, Pujaran, Yeh Ishq Hai, Khasara, Naulakha, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and Joyland.

