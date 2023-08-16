Sarwat Gillani Marks 9th Anniversary with Husband Fahad Mirza

Fahad Mirza and Sarwat Gillani celebrate their nine-year journey with a heartfelt picture.

Sarwat expresses her deep affection and love for Fahad in a touching caption.

The couple, known for their enduring bond, officially married in 2014 and are parents to two sons.

The charming couple of the entertainment industry, Fahad Mirza and Sarwat Gillani, celebrated their nine-year journey together with an affectionate and picturesque display of affection. Their devoted admirers are captivated by the profound bond they share.

Sarwat expressed her feelings with a deeply touching and endearing caption dedicated to her life partner. She conveyed,

“May your heart always find a place in mine, may your gaze always search for mine, may your dreams end with us holding hands together and may your future have us five be your only choice forever. Happy 9th. For better or for worse. Together forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarwat Gilani 🇵🇰 (@sarwatg)

Sarwat Gilani stands as one of the most renowned models, in addition to her roles as a film, TV, and voice actress. After establishing her presence in TV dramas, she marked her cinematic debut with the successful movie “Jawani Phir Nahi Aani” and its hit sequel. Sarwat’s journey in the entertainment world continues with notable projects such as the web series “Churails,” “Qatil Haseenaon Kay Naam,” and the critically acclaimed film “Joyland.”

The actress enjoys a joyful marital life with Fahad Mirza, who is both an actor and a surgeon. Having known each other since their high school days, their love story has endured and blossomed over the years. They officially exchanged vows in 2014 and are proud parents to two charming sons.

