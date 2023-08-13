Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With His Love for Pakistan

Advertisement Shahid Afridi praises Pakistan’s beauty in a recent TV show appearance.

Afridi urges Pakistanis to focus on their duties as responsible citizens.

Afridi’s remarks receive praise from fans and other public figures.

Shahid Khan Afridi, a renowned cricketer from Pakistan, has garnered international acclaim and a massive fan base.

Recognized for his exceptional skills as a right-handed leg spinner and a formidable batter, Afridi holds numerous cricketing records.

His dynamic playing style earned him the moniker “Boom Boom Afridi” due to his remarkable power-hitting ability. Notably, he is celebrated for his aggressive batting and wicket-taking prowess.

Despite retiring from the sport, Afridi continues to maintain a significant and devoted fan following.

In a recent appearance on Momin Saqib’s show, “Had Kardi,” Afridi shared his insights about the beauty of Pakistan, further contributing to his influence and impact.