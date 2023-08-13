Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With His Love for Pakistan

Amna Ilyas Sets the Internet Ablaze with Viral Dance
Shahid Khan Afridi, a renowned cricketer from Pakistan, has garnered international acclaim and a massive fan base.
Recognized for his exceptional skills as a right-handed leg spinner and a formidable batter, Afridi holds numerous cricketing records.
His dynamic playing style earned him the moniker “Boom Boom Afridi” due to his remarkable power-hitting ability. Notably, he is celebrated for his aggressive batting and wicket-taking prowess.
Despite retiring from the sport, Afridi continues to maintain a significant and devoted fan following.
In a recent appearance on Momin Saqib’s show, “Had Kardi,” Afridi shared his insights about the beauty of Pakistan, further contributing to his influence and impact.
Shahid Afridi said, “Momin! We travel a lot in the world, trust me, I bet, there is no place in the world like Pakistan. When there was a COVID outbreak in 2019, I started traveling in Pakistan. I traveled to Waziristan, Kashmir, and Punjab, there is no place more beautiful than Pakistan, why do we always harm our country, we should be worried about our duties as Pakistani, we should not be worried about politicians, we should do our duties as responsible citizens”.
Shahid Afridi’s deep affection for his country received high praise from his fans. People greatly admire his philanthropy and sporting prowess.
The positive remarks he made about Pakistan in the show “Had Kardi” were met with joy and appreciation from his dedicated fan base.
