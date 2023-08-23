Shoaib Akhtar biopic teaser out, but legal battle continues

A Shoaib Akhtar Biopic” teaser released amidst legal battle.

Mirza Gohar Rasheed replaces Umair Jaswal as Shoaib Akhtar in the film.

Teaser hints at theatrical interpretation of Akhtar’s life, raises authenticity concerns.

Advertisement

Amid an ongoing legal dispute between the cricket icon and the film’s creators about his life story, the initial teaser for “Rawalpindi Express – A Shoaib Akhtar Biopic” has been unveiled.

Amidst this unfolding drama, a notable alteration emerges: Mirza Gohar Rasheed has taken on the lead role, embodying the renowned Shoaib Akhtar. This change replaces the previous selection of Umair Jaswal for the role.

A swiftly-paced teaser accompanies this unexpected revelation, with Rasheed stepping into the shoes of the presumed Akhtar. The teaser artistically portrays Akhtar’s journey – from his early struggles to his battles against various challenges, culminating in his triumphant rise in cricket. Yet, an intense auditory backdrop accompanying the teaser raises the question: Is this “biopic” a heightened theatrical interpretation of reality?

Certain scenes from the teaser evoke memories of Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in “Sanju.” However, other moments cast doubt on the authenticity of the narrative’s intent. Spanning across 47 different locations in the course of 68 days, the teaser’s tagline, “Running against the odds,” resonates with the official title.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast comprises actors like Faran Tahir, Saleem Mairaj, Raheela Agha, Salman Shahid, Shafqat Cheema, Usman Peerzada, Umer Aalam, Hamza Khawaja, Rabita Ali, Faiza Khan, Omair Rana, Adnan Shah Tipu, Rahim Pardesi, Hammad Siddique, Baatin Farouqi, with Rasheed essaying the central role.

The intrigue deepens considering Shoaib Akhtar’s recent announcement that he has obtained a restraining order against the creators of his purported biopic. This court-issued order effectively halts any filming and release of the film until a definitive verdict is reached in the ongoing legal dispute.

In a candid statement on social media, the cricket luminary noted, “I have secured a stay order against the filming and release of the supposed biopic being made on my life by a certain group of people.”

He also cautioned those involved to consider the potential legal repercussions and potential damage to their reputation stemming from their involvement in the project.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Shoaib Akhtar slams Iceland Cricket for excluding Babar Azam The tournament will be played from October 5 to November 19, 2023....

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.