Shoaib Malik’s Instagram hint sparks divorce rumors with Sania Mirza

  • Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s relationship faces rumors of separation and divorce.
  • Shoaib subtly removes Sania Mirza’s name from his Instagram bio, fueling speculation.
  • The couple, married since 2010, has a son named Izhan Mirza Malik.
Famous sports couple, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, have been in the headlines recently amid rumors of their separation and potential divorce.

Speculation grew when Shoaib made a notable change to his official Instagram bio from “Sania Mirza’s husband” to “Father to One True Blessing”, removing any reference to his wife, Sania Mirza. Instead, the bio now focuses on the joy of fatherhood.

 

 

The couple, who got married in 2010, appeared to have a happy and strong relationship. They have a son together, named Izhan Mirza Malik.

Shoaib previously addressed the rumors, stating that everything was fine between them. However, he did acknowledge the challenges of their physical separation due to their professional commitments and engagements.

The recent change in Shoaib’s Instagram bio has reignited curiosity and discussions about the status of their relationship.

