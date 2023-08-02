Shoaib Malik’s Instagram hint sparks divorce rumors with Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s relationship faces rumors of separation and divorce.

Shoaib subtly removes Sania Mirza’s name from his Instagram bio, fueling speculation.

The couple, married since 2010, has a son named Izhan Mirza Malik.

Advertisement

Famous sports couple, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, have been in the headlines recently amid rumors of their separation and potential divorce.

Speculation grew when Shoaib made a notable change to his official Instagram bio from “Sania Mirza’s husband” to “Father to One True Blessing”, removing any reference to his wife, Sania Mirza. Instead, the bio now focuses on the joy of fatherhood.

The couple, who got married in 2010, appeared to have a happy and strong relationship. They have a son together, named Izhan Mirza Malik.

Advertisement

Shoaib previously addressed the rumors, stating that everything was fine between them. However, he did acknowledge the challenges of their physical separation due to their professional commitments and engagements.

The recent change in Shoaib’s Instagram bio has reignited curiosity and discussions about the status of their relationship.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read GLT20 Canada: Shoaib Malik says to ‘never give up till you die’ Shoaib Malik only scored a single run during an encounter in a...