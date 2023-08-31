Sonya Hussyn shares photos of her Icon Award

Sonya Hussyn is a versatile Pakistani actress.

Sonya Hussyn, a versatile Pakistani actress, continues to impress with her exceptional performances. From her memorable portrayal of a Lyari boxer in “Daadal” to her compelling roles in acclaimed dramas like “Aisi Hai Tanhai,” “Mujhay Sandal Kar Do,” “Mein Hari Piya,” and “Kisay Chahoon,” she consistently demonstrates her acting talent. Each character she embodies showcases her wide-ranging skills and dedication to her craft.

Recently, this 27-year-old luminary achieved yet another significant accomplishment in her successful career. Her portrayal of authentic and deep characters has earned her well-deserved recognition. This recognition took the form of a prestigious award, honoring her substantial contributions to the entertainment industry.

The esteemed Icon Award 2023 was presented to Sonya Hussyn in a momentous event graced by the presence of former Pakistani premier, Shehbaz Sharif. This award reflects her commitment, skill, and influence on the Pakistani entertainment landscape.

Using her Instagram platform, the star of “Haasil” modestly shared her latest achievement with her extensive fan base, a gesture that resonated with the millions who appreciate her work and hold her in high esteem.

Regarding her professional journey, Hussyn’s next appearance will be in “Sorry: A Love Story.”

