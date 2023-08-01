Syed Jibran Silences Divorce Speculations, Celebrates 12th Anniversary

Syed Jibran latest pictures with her family
Syed Jibran is well-known for his roles in TV dramas and films....
Renowned Pakistani television actor Syed Jibran has gained immense acclaim for his outstanding performances in popular dramas, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.
His portrayal in the drama series Darrar received high praise from fans. Presently, his exceptional acting skills in Hum TV’s latest drama serial Neem are earning him widespread critical recognition, especially for his portrayal of the intricate character Karamat, which has elicited both criticism and appreciation.
Last year, rumors about his divorce circulated on social media, leading fans to speculate about his separation from his wife, Afifa Jibran. However, all the rumors have been put to rest as the actor recently celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife. In a heartwarming video, the couple was seen together, accompanied by their children, exuding joy and happiness. Afifa also requested fans to pray for them, reaffirming the strength of their relationship.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
On the work front, he was last seen in Meray Hi Rehna, Aitebaar, and Pehchaan.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.