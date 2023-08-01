Syed Jibran Silences Divorce Speculations, Celebrates 12th Anniversary

Syed Jibran is a talented Pakistani TV actor.

He is praised for stellar performances in hit dramas.

He recently celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with wife Afifa.

Advertisement

Renowned Pakistani television actor Syed Jibran has gained immense acclaim for his outstanding performances in popular dramas, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

His portrayal in the drama series Darrar received high praise from fans. Presently, his exceptional acting skills in Hum TV’s latest drama serial Neem are earning him widespread critical recognition, especially for his portrayal of the intricate character Karamat, which has elicited both criticism and appreciation.

Last year, rumors about his divorce circulated on social media, leading fans to speculate about his separation from his wife, Afifa Jibran. However, all the rumors have been put to rest as the actor recently celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife. In a heartwarming video, the couple was seen together, accompanied by their children, exuding joy and happiness. Afifa also requested fans to pray for them, reaffirming the strength of their relationship.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by AF1FA (@afifa.x.world) Advertisement

On the work front, he was last seen in Meray Hi Rehna, Aitebaar, and Pehchaan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Syed Jibran latest pictures with her family Syed Jibran is well-known for his roles in TV dramas and films....

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.