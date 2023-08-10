Tabish Hashmi Departs from Comedy Program ‘Hasna Mana Hai’

Tabish Hashmi bids farewell to hit comedy show ‘Hasna Mana Hai,’ surprising fans.

The show, known for its candid celebrity interviews, reached one billion digital views.

Ahmed Ali Butt takes over as the new host, continuing the show’s legacy.

Renowned standup comedian Tabish Hashmi bids farewell to his widely popular comedy show ‘Hasna Mana Hai,’ surprising social media users who were accustomed to its high viewership and top ratings.

The 26-year-old artist hosted this show on the country’s largest television network, and it was known for its lighthearted and unscripted conversations with TV, film, and internet celebrities.

During the show’s run, Hashmi engaged in interviews with prominent figures like Saba Qamar, Faysal Qureshi, Adnan Siddiqui, Hanya Aamir, Nayyar Ejaz, and others.

In his departure announcement, Tabish Hashmi extended a warm welcome to Ahmed Ali Butt as the new host, reassuring his audience that the show is in capable hands.

Hashmi has been a part of various comedy programs, including “To Be Honest.” The format of ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ sets it apart from other comedy shows aired on local media channels.

The show achieved remarkable success, accumulating over a billion digital views, a testament to its immense popularity among the Pakistani audience.

