Urwa Hocane Shares Snacks Prepared by Her Beloved Chef

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, display their love for each other on social media.

Farhan Saeed surprises Urwa by becoming a chef and making her mini burgers.

Both actors have successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, a prominent couple in Lollywood, continue to be the epitome of couple goals. Their strong bond and successful careers in the entertainment industry have earned them millions of fans and made them one of the most beloved pairs in the fraternity.

In a recent social media post, the couple once again expressed their love for each other. Urwa Hocane shared an Instagram story where she revealed that Farhan Saeed is ready to switch his career and become a chef just to delight his beloved wife. The story featured a picture of the delectable mini burgers made by Farhan, affectionately referred to as her “favorite chef.”

She wrote, “Mini burgers made by my favourite chef,”

Advertisement

On the professional front, Urwa Hocane has appeared in various successful projects like “Udaari,” “Mushq,” “Neeli Zinda Hai,” “Parizaad,” “Amanat,” “Badzaat,” and “Meri Shehzadi.” Her upcoming project is “Jhol,” directed by Shahid Shafaat.

Meanwhile, Farhan Saeed’s acting journey includes notable roles in “Suno Chanda 2,” “Prem Gali,” “Love Vaccine,” “Mere Humsafar,” “Badshah Begum,” “Meri Shehzadi,” and his ongoing work in “Jhok Sarkar.”

Together, this power couple continues to inspire their fans with their love and talent, both on and off the screen.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Urwa Hocane’s cryptic message sparks curiosity in fans Urwa Hocane's cryptic message sparks curiosity on social media. The actress shares...