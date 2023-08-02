Urwa Hocane’s cryptic message sparks curiosity in fans

Urwa Hocane’s cryptic message sparks curiosity on social media.

The actress shares a light-hearted TikTok video but leaves an enigmatic caption.

The message conveys disappointment and hurt.

Urwa Hocane sparks curiosity with a cryptic message on social media, possibly aimed at her “backstabbers”.

The actress shares a light-hearted TikTok lip-syncing clip but leaves an enigmatic caption that alludes to betrayal of trust.

She captions the post, “To all the people who backstab you a trillion times but you kept giving them a benefit of the doubt and all you did is grow & succeed, they underestimate your intelligence thinking you had no idea because you were silently watching with patience & then they come around a bit too late and say their most dramatic apologies to stick around because your grit is incomprehensible to them & they would like a gem like you close by! Uh yes I am kind but no thanks to toxicity ! 🤷🏻‍♀️ #fullcirclemuch”

In the TikTok video, Urwa appears playful, but her caption suggests disappointment and hurt towards those who allegedly betrayed her trust multiple times.

Though not naming anyone directly, the message hints at challenging experiences with people close to her, leading her to reevaluate their presence in her life.

Fans are left curious about the specific events that prompted her heartfelt message as she chooses to express her feelings in a general and relatable manner.

