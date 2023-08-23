Ushna Shah appears stylish in a fitted black dress

Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin is a well-known couple.

They are happily married after a lavish ceremony.

They have been enjoying various activities together.

Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin, a stunning husband-wife pair in the Pakistani entertainment realm, are relishing their delightful journey together. Having exchanged vows in an opulent and intimate event earlier this year, their bond has only grown stronger. The couple’s activities, from global getaways to celebrating Eid in Vienna, underscore their joyous togetherness.

During a recent sojourn to the United States, the duo enthusiastically supported the NY Warriors in the US Masters T10 league. Ushna Shah, recognized for her role in “Parizaad,” radiated elegance in a black form-fitting dress, donning the team’s jersey. She stood beside her dashing partner, exuding charisma.

Additionally, the couple was captured alongside peers from the entertainment industry and Bollywood luminaries in recent snapshots.

The “Habs” celebrity, Ushna Shah, disclosed her engagement to Hamza Amin in December 2022. Hamza Amin is a prominent golfer hailing from the South Asian region and the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, who chairs the Asia Pacific Golf Federation. Following their engagement, a Nikah ceremony and reception were joyfully celebrated in late February of this year.

