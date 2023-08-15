Ushna Shah Writes Heartfelt Note For Hamza After His Golf Tournament Victory

Ushna Shah, recently married, shares glimpses of her joyful married life.

Ushna’s husband, Hamza Amin, impresses as a skilled golfer, winning the Austrian National Open.

Ushna praises Hamza’s remarkable talent and invites congratulations for his achievement.

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah epitomizes the role of a proud and affectionate spouse. The accomplished 33-year-old star, who recently celebrated her nuptials in a grand wedding, has been delighting the online community by sharing glimpses of her blissful married life.

Renowned for her role in “Habs,” Ushna Shah has a knack for offering candid insights into both her personal and professional spheres. She expressed sheer joy as she watched her beloved husband, Hamza Amin, emerge victorious in a golf tournament.

Taking to Instagram, the “Alif Allah Aur Insaan” diva dedicated a heartfelt post to her spouse. She wrote, “Your husband is a pro golfer? Is he good?” With evident excitement, she exclaimed, “He. Is. AMAZING!”

The actress went on to reveal, “Today he clinched the Austrian National Open championship for the second consecutive year, triumphing across all categories! MashAllah.”

Ushna Shah continued, praising her husband’s exceptional talent, despite his lack of practice and the challenges of travel, work, and family commitments. She marveled at his ability to outperform the best in the nation.

Though unable to attend the tournament, the “Parizaad” star invited everyone to join her in applauding Hamza for his outstanding achievement. She also shared snapshots, including one with her father-in-law, the golf legend Mr. Taimur Amin, who caddied for his son during the tournament.

Wrapping up her post, Ushna Shah concluded, “Three cheers for H-Amin.”

The actress and Hamza Amin announced their engagement in December of the preceding year and subsequently exchanged vows on February 26, 2023. Their lavish wedding witnessed the presence of Lollywood luminaries and intimate family members, followed by a walima celebration.

