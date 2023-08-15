Wahaj Ali Achieves Prestigious Title of National Icon for Pakistan in 2023

Advertisement Wahaj Ali is the renowned Pakistani actor.

He gains recognition for his roles in “Jo Bichar Gaye” and “Tere Bin.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bestows Wahaj Ali with the esteemed National Icon of Pakistan 2023 award.

Wahaj Ali, a Pakistani actor, has established himself as an iconic figure in the industry with notable roles such as Shafi Imam Rumi in “Jo Bichar Gaye” and Murtasim Khan in “Tere Bin,” garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike.

Having achieved success in various projects, the accomplished actor of “Mere Dil Mere Musafir” fame was recently honored with a prestigious award presented by none other than the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

During a recent ceremony, the 34-year-old artist, known for his role in “Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi,” was bestowed with the title of National Icon of Pakistan for the year 2023.