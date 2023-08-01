Wahaj Ali Expresses Heartfelt Birthday Greetings to Yumna Zaidi

Wahaj Ali sends heartfelt birthday wishes to co-star Yumna Zaidi on Instagram Story.

Tere Bin’s on-screen chemistry of Wahaj and Yumna garnered immense admiration.

Abdullah Kadwani announces the eagerly anticipated sequel, Tere Bin Season 2.

Advertisement

Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali took to his Instagram Story to express his birthday wishes for his Tere Bin co-star, Yumna Zaidi, joining the multitude of well-wishers.

With a heartfelt message and a heart emoji, Wahaj conveyed his warm blessings to Yumna on her special day.

Graciously, Yumna shared Wahaj’s Story on her own Instagram, acknowledging the thoughtful gesture.

Advertisement

Their on-screen chemistry in the highly successful drama, Tere Bin, captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Portraying Murtasim and Meerab with intensity, the duo’s performances garnered immense admiration, sparking a frenzy of fan accounts, video edits, and artistic tributes.

The excitement continues with the announcement of Tere Bin Season 2 by Abdullah Kadwani on Twitter. The sequel to the widely acclaimed Pakistani drama has generated enthusiastic responses from eager fans.

Kadwani expressed gratitude for the drama’s massive success, making it the biggest blockbuster in Pakistani drama history. He thanked the audience for their love and support and commended the hard work and passion of the entire team. Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi’s exceptional performances were praised, as their magical on-screen chemistry contributed to Tere Bin’s status as a masterpiece that touched the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Zaidi is now gearing up for her next project, Gentleman, alongside Humayun Saeed.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali Transform into Barbie and Ken Personas Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, transformed into Barbie and Ken avatars through...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.