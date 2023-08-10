Wahaj Ali’s latest TV series becomes a trending topic on Twitter in multiple countries

Wahaj Ali’s character Zaid in TV series “Mein” becomes a global Twitter trend.

The actor’s exceptional acting skills and past performances have propelled him to mainstream stardom.

The Twitter trend with hashtag #WahajAli spans across multiple countries.

If you believed Wahaj Ali’s role as Murtasim Shahnawaz Khan had captured the online world’s attention, think again. Ali’s portrayal of Zaid in his latest TV series “Mein” is already causing a stir on Twitter across multiple countries, and this is even before the show’s release!

The 34-year-old actor, currently enjoying the pinnacle of his career, rose to fame with his exceptional performance in “Tere Bin,” earning accolades from both fans and critics alike. With a promising professional trajectory ahead, the star of “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan” has once again become the center of attention.

Under the hashtag #WahajAli, a Twitter trend is sweeping across Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, the UK, and India, underlining the impact Ali has made and raising the standard not only for his fellow actors but also for himself.

Having starred in a series of critically acclaimed dramas such as “Jo Bichar Gaye,” “Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi,” “22 Qadam,” and “Ehd-e-Wafa,” Ali’s exceptional acting abilities in “Mein” are truly magical.

In the much-anticipated project “Mein,” Ali shares the screen with the renowned Ayeza Khan, and audiences are eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry.

