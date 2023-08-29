Watch – Hania Aamir’s heartwarming performance of “Hona Tha Pyaar” in karaoke

Hania Aamir is known for her talents beyond her beauty.

She is making headlines for her TV shows and vibrant personality.

In a video, Aamir is seen singing the cult classic “Hona Tha Pyaar”

Advertisement

Pakistani artist Hania Aamir transcends her beauty and talent, gaining recognition for her multifaceted presence. The actress renowned for “Mere Humsafar” has been consistently in the spotlight, whether for her hit TV shows or her vibrant off-screen persona. With her cheerful disposition, Aamir is often referred to as the Life of the Party.

In a recent circulating video, the “Janaan” actress is captured in a karaoke session, passionately singing alongside acclaimed singer Yashal Shahid. Collaborators on “Mere Humsafar,” where Shahid lent her voice to the OST and Aamir held the lead role, the duo demonstrates their camaraderie.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by lollywoodspace (@lollywoodspace) Advertisement

Aamir, known for her role in “Sang-e-Mah,” delivers a melodious rendition of Atif Aslam’s iconic track, “Hona Tha Pyaar.” The “Mujhay Jeenay Do” star has a fondness for singing, having previously sung the title song of her drama series “Anaa.”

The video showcases Shahid’s encouragement while Aamir captivates the audience, including Pakistani director Wajahat Rauf, who strums the guitar to the song’s rhythm.

In her professional ventures, Aamir recently graced screens in “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,” “Sang-e-Mah,” “Mere Humsafar,” “Parde Mein Rehne Do,” “Dil Ke Chor,” and “Pyaar Kahani.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hania Aamir Reflects On Fame After ‘Mere Humsafar’ Hania Aamir, who is accustomed to dealing with paparazzi, a massive fan...