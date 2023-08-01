World’s Oldest Man Jose Paulino Gomes Passes Away at 127

Jose Paulino Gomes, believed to be the world’s oldest man.

He passed away peacefully at 127 years old.

He witnessed significant historical events throughout his life.

Advertisement

Just a few days before celebrating his 128th birthday, Jose Paulino Gomes, widely believed to be the oldest man in the world, peacefully passed away at his residence in Corrego do Cafe, Brazil, at the remarkable age of 127. He left behind a legacy that spanned over a century.

Based on his marriage certificate from 1917, Jose was born on August 4, 1895, and had witnessed significant historical events such as the first-ever proms, the inaugural rugby league football game, and the discovery of X-rays.

Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, a legal advisor, confirmed that Jose was indeed born in the late 1800s, substantiating his extraordinary age. If de Souza’s verification is accurate, Jose will surpass Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who currently holds the Guinness World Records title at 115 years old.

Throughout his life, Jose led a simple and humble existence, working as an animal trainer and embracing natural resources and locally produced items.

Fondly remembered by his seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren, Jose’s unique preference for non-industrialized, countryside, and natural things remained a cherished characteristic. His granddaughter, Eliane Ferreira, shared that he raised animals like chickens and pigs and relied solely on locally sourced food and beverages.

Until just four years ago, Jose was still actively riding horses, showcasing his exceptional vitality. However, his health gradually declined, and he spent his last month in bed before passing away due to multiple organ failure, a natural outcome given his advanced age. He was laid to rest at Pedra Bonita’s Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery.

Advertisement

While some documentation discrepancies arose due to rural customs, Jose’s family had no doubts about his age, having witnessed him live for more than a century. They acknowledged that rural registration practices often listed people as older than they actually were. Nonetheless, the authenticity of his age remains a matter of interest.

Even though Jose’s status as the world’s oldest man has not been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records, the Brazilian countryside mourns the loss of a man whose long life was cherished through the precious memories he created with his loved ones.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Wrestling legend Adrian Street passes away at 82 Adrian Street passed away on Monday at the age of 82 due...