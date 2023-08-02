Zara Noor Abbas’s latest dance video goes viral

Zara Noor Abbas is a talented Lollywood diva.

She impresses her fans with her acting, dance, and singing abilities.

Zara recently delighted her followers with a captivating video of her graceful dance moves.

Zara Noor Abbas, a prominent figure in Lollywood, hails from a family filled with exceptional artistic talent. Her aunts, husband, and mother all possess remarkable artistic abilities.

Embracing her own talents, she ventured into acting, exploring dance, and even graced the stage with a live performance at an award show. Zara’s passion for music is evident as she showcases her singing abilities, leaving her audience impressed with her melodic charm.

Recently, she delighted her fans by sharing a mesmerizing video of herself gracefully dancing to Hassan & Roshaan’s song. Her performance displayed her expertise in classical dance moves while emanating beauty and elegance.

Captioning the post as “Clearing my camera roll part 2,” Zara continues to captivate both fans and critics with her energetic performances.

She has appeared in several hit dramas, including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish, and Deewar-e-Shab.