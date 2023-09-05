Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alishba Anjum’s TikTok video goes viral

Alishba Anjum’s TikTok video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Alishba Anjum’s TikTok video goes viral

Alishba Anjum’s TikTok video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Alishba Anjum is a well-known TikTok personality from Pakistan.
  • She recently gained attention with her entertaining social media video.
  • Alishba shares a video of her enjoying a day at a water park.
Advertisement

Alishba Anjum, a well-known TikTok personality, recently caused a stir on social media with her latest viral video.

Originating from Pakistan, this young model, TikTok sensation, and influential figure in the realm of social media have been making waves in the fashion and beauty industry, thanks to her captivating presence and delightful personality.

Taking to her Instagram profile, she shared an engaging video where she indulged in a day of fun at a water park. In the clip, she confidently stands at the edge of an exhilarating water slide, arms crossed, before letting out an excited scream as she swiftly glides down and disappears into the water below.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

Advertisement

 

Alishba initially gained fame by creating entertaining videos on the popular social media app TikTok. She is also recognized as the sister of another TikTok sensation, Jannat Mirza.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Zulqarnain and Kanwal Aftab share cute couple goals at Alishba Anjum’s engagement
Zulqarnain and Kanwal Aftab share cute couple goals at Alishba Anjum’s engagement

Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab are extremely cute couples. Due to their...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story