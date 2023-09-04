Bilal Ashraf breaks silence on mother’s death, shares emotional tribute on Instagram

Bilal Ashraf’s mother passed away, prompting condolences from fans and industry peers.

Ashraf took almost two weeks to publicly comment on his loss.

He shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Fans expressed their deep sadness when Bilal Ashraf, the Pakistani actor, lost his mother last month. They sent heartfelt condolences to the actor, although Ashraf did not publicly comment on his loss until recently.

On August 16, Ehtishamudin, the director of “Yunhi,” shared a story on Instagram, revealing that Bilal Ashraf’s mother had passed away.

After almost two weeks, Ashraf posted a tribute to his late mother, sharing an image of the word “mother” written in Urdu on a wall. He captioned the post with, “Maa meri duniya [My mother, my world] jo Rab ke marzi [Whatever God wills].” He also requested his fans to keep his mother in their prayers.

Social media users, including Ashraf’s colleagues in the industry, offered their condolences and wished the actor strength and courage during this difficult time.

Bilal Ashraf is one of the most sought-after artists in the industry, known for his acclaimed work in television series and films such as “Superstar,” “Rangreza,” “Yunhi,” and “Aik Hai Nigar,” among others. He is also set to appear in Hassan Rana’s upcoming film, “Waar 2.”

