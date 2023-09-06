Humaima Malick shares photos and videos from the set of her drama Jindo

Humaima Malick is a renowned Pakistani actress.

She is receiving acclaim for her role in the drama serial “Jindo.”

She has shared captivating behind-the-scenes pictures and a stunning photoshoot from the drama.

Humaima Malick, a beloved Pakistani actress with a significant fan following, is renowned for her outstanding talent in both television and film. Some of her well-known dramas include “Ishq Junoon Dewangi” and “Akbari Asghari.” Notably, her role as “Daroo” in the film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” garnered immense success and praise from her fans. Presently, she is receiving acclaim for her performance in the drama series “Jindo,” where she portrays the character of Jindo.

Humaima Malick is deeply appreciative of the success achieved by “Jindo” and has been sharing captivating behind-the-scenes pictures from this popular drama.

These images have been well-received by her fans. “Jindo” is a production by Green Entertainment and has been skillfully directed by Anjum Shehzad. Additionally, Humaima Malick has shared a stunning photoshoot featuring her role in the drama series “Jindo.”

Have a look!

