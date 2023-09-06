Advertisement
Humaima Malick shares photos and videos from the set of her drama Jindo

  • Humaima Malick is a renowned Pakistani actress.
  • She is receiving acclaim for her role in the drama serial “Jindo.”
  • She has shared captivating behind-the-scenes pictures and a stunning photoshoot from the drama.
Humaima Malick, a beloved Pakistani actress with a significant fan following, is renowned for her outstanding talent in both television and film. Some of her well-known dramas include “Ishq Junoon Dewangi” and “Akbari Asghari.” Notably, her role as “Daroo” in the film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” garnered immense success and praise from her fans. Presently, she is receiving acclaim for her performance in the drama series “Jindo,” where she portrays the character of Jindo.

Humaima Malick is deeply appreciative of the success achieved by “Jindo” and has been sharing captivating behind-the-scenes pictures from this popular drama.

These images have been well-received by her fans. “Jindo” is a production by Green Entertainment and has been skillfully directed by Anjum Shehzad. Additionally, Humaima Malick has shared a stunning photoshoot featuring her role in the drama series “Jindo.”

Have a look!

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

A post shared by Green TV Entertainment (@greenentertainment.official)

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

Also Read

Why Humaima Malick Apologizes to Mohsin Abbas Haider?
Why Humaima Malick Apologizes to Mohsin Abbas Haider?

Mohsin Abbas Haider faced a big conflict after he divorced his first...

