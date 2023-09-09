Mamya Shajaffar’s new photoshoot breaks the internet with its bold and edgy style

Mamya Shajaffar is known for her bold and sassy fashion choices.

She recently shared a captivating photo from her European journey.

Mamya also advised her fans on dealing with negativity.

Mamya Shajaffar, a Pakistani model and actor, is renowned for her bold and sassy fashion choices, embracing revealing clothing that flaunts her curves. The Meesni star continues to stay in the spotlight, capturing attention as an internet sensation known for defying stereotypes.

In a recent captivating glimpse of her European journey, the College Gate sensation displayed her confidence and style against a picturesque European backdrop. She donned a striking black midi dress featuring enticing thigh-high slits, pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion. Complementing her look with chic high heels and sultry smoky makeup, she embodies the essence of a modern-day fashion icon.

However, Mamya had a piece of advice for her fans and followers: “I absolutely love it when people show themselves, makes it very easy to take the trash out, I love the block button. Somedays I might choose to say something and see if it’s worth it, but most days I don’t waste my time, like I says I love the block button.

This also applies to real life though but is a bit tricky, since no one is ever mean or honest to your face, like when people think they are manipulating you, amusing how they believe you can’t see right through them since you choose not to say much n know better. Entertaining.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamya.jsk)

On the professional front, she recently appeared in the drama serials “Meesni” and “Jhok Sarkar.”

