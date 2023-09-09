Maya Ali shows off her playful side in new Instagram pictures

Maya Ali, an adored figure in Lollywood, has not only won hearts with her exceptional acting but also impressed with her impeccable fashion sense. Her charm, grace, and genuine personality have endeared her to a vast and adoring fanbase.

Recently, Maya Ali shared a glimpse of her delightful and playful side on Instagram, revealing her “inner child” to the world. In these charming photos, she radiates pure joy while laughing and enjoying a carefree day by the pool on a green floatie.

Her devoted followers expressed their affection by flooding the comment section with an abundance of heart emojis.

On the professional front, Maya Ali’s next venture is in Shoaib Mansoor’s upcoming directorial project, “Aasmaan Bolay Ga.”

