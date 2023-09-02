Mehwish Hayat posts a sweet video of herself at the beach

Mehwish Hayat is an icon of elegance, talent, and charisma.

She is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

She delighted her followers with a video of herself.

Advertisement

Mehwish Hayat, a name associated with grace, talent, and charisma, has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Her on-screen presence is captivating, and her commitment to social causes off-screen is unwavering, making her a true embodiment of elegance and substance.

Her journey from the world of cinema to becoming a symbol of empowerment and philanthropy has endeared her to people not just in Pakistan but worldwide. With her acting skills and a growing fan base, she continues to make a lasting impact on social media platforms.

In a recent Instagram post, she delighted her followers with a video of herself enjoying a day at the beach and shared a heartfelt message to her younger self, stating, “Dear younger me, you shouldered burdens that were never meant for you to carry. It’s time to let them go when you’re ready….”.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) Advertisement

Having a string of successful projects to her credit, Hayat has received numerous awards, including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019, and has been featured in notable films like “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan” and “Punjab Nahi Jaungi,” among others.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Mehwish Hayat shows off her dancing skills and new makeup look on set Mehwish Hayat is the acclaimed Pakistani actress. She captivates with her versatile...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.