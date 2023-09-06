Saba Qamar stuns fans with her glowing no-makeup selfie

Saba Qamar is a prominent figure in Lollywood.

She recently shared a relaxed post-shower selfie on her Instagram story.

She is known for her stunning beauty and remarkable talent.

Advertisement

Saba Qamar, a prominent figure in Lollywood, possesses an undeniable allure capable of captivating anyone at a single glance. Her stunning beauty and remarkable talent have earned her a special place in the hearts of fans and brands alike, and her social media is filled with captivating portraits.

Her exceptional talent, unwavering professionalism, and unmatched grace have propelled her to the zenith of her career. Recently, she pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing a relaxed post-shower selfie on her Instagram story.

In the backdrop of the selfie, an assortment of skincare products was neatly arranged on her vanity, providing a glimpse into her dedication to self-care and skincare routines. The actress, exuding authenticity and relatable charm, was captured in a casual attire, donning comfortable sweats paired with a simple black t-shirt. Her wet hair was tousled, and she sported black-framed glasses.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Qamar’s upcoming projects include Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Saba Qamar give a heartfelt message to her special one Saba Qamar has achieved numerous milestones in her career. Saba has dropped...