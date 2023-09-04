Sajal Aly’s latest video sparks debate over her dressing style

Sajal Aly is a beloved Pakistani actress.

She is known for her notable roles in various dramas.

A video of Sajal Aly wearing a bold outfit has garnered attention on social media.

Sajal Aly, a talented Pakistani actress with a massive fan following, has left an indelible mark with her notable dramas such as “Kuch Ankahi,” “Sinf E Aahan,” “Yeh Dil Mera,” “Ishq E Laa,” “Aangan,” “Yaqeen Ka Safar,” and “Gul E Raana.” Sajal Aly was previously married to Ahad Raza Mir, but their marriage ended in divorce shortly after.

While Sajal Aly continues to achieve remarkable success in her career, some fans have accused her of adopting bolder avatars after her divorce. Similarly, Ahad Raza Mir faced criticism for his bold scenes in the Netflix project “Resident Evil.”

Recently, a video of Sajal Aly in a striking pink dress with a see-through net blouse has been circulating on social media, sparking online criticism. Some fans argued that Pakistani actresses are increasingly embracing bold attire, attributing it to financial pressures in the face of rising inflation. A few fans also suggested that Sajal Aly may have taken inspiration from her bold sister, Saboor Aly.

