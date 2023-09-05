Sonya Hussyn shows her undying support for the national cricket team

Sonya Hussyn, is a highly talented actress known for her beauty.

She is also a passionate cricket enthusiast and a proud patriot.

Pakistani celebrities are showing their cricket fervor.

Sonya Hussyn, an exceptionally talented actress with captivating beauty, is not only known for her acting prowess but also for her fervent love for cricket and her patriotic spirit.

With the Asia Cup 2023 in full swing, Pakistani celebrities have fully embraced their cricket enthusiasm, and Sonya Hussyn is no exception. While many have shown their support by attending matches in Sri Lanka and donning cricket jerseys, it’s the Tich Button star who stands out.

Dressed entirely in green, representing Pakistan’s national color, the Tinkay Ka Sahara actress took to Instagram to express her unwavering support for the national cricket team.

Professing her deep affection for the green hue found in Pakistan’s flag, the Haasil star proclaimed, “There’s only one color which Pakistan represents,” adding that it has her heart “today, now, and forever.”

She continued, “Haar mai bhi aur jeet me bhi sirf #pakistan what do you say ? (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

On the professional front, Sonya Hussyn boasts an illustrious career with numerous critically and commercially successful television series and films to her name. She is set to appear in “Sorry: A Love Story” and “Daadal.”

