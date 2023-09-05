Ushna Shah reveals details about her new drama “Gher”

Ushna Shah is a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

She has gained recognition for her beauty and outstanding talent.

Ushna Shah provided insights into her upcoming drama titled ‘Gher,’

Advertisement

In the vibrant tapestry of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, one luminary stands out, captivating audiences with both her beauty and undeniable talent – Ushna Shah. With an impressive decade-long career in acting, she has become a celebrated figure, gracing screens with unforgettable performances and winning the affection of viewers. From her recent marriage to her eagerly awaited upcoming drama, Ushna Shah continues to be a captivating presence in the realm of Pakistani entertainment.

During a recent event, Shah offered insights into her forthcoming drama series in a discussion with journalist. She provided a glimpse into her project, sharing, “I am working on a drama titled ‘Gher,’ although the production might change this working title. My upcoming drama features an impressive lineup of actors, including Usman Mukhtar and Adeel Hussain. It is directed by the talented Yasir Nawaz and boasts a script by Zanjabeel Asim Shah.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Irfanistan 🧿 (@irfanistan) Advertisement

In this drama, Shah portrays a character that fits a familiar archetype, as she embodies the role of an innocent girl. She remarked, “I have played various negative characters that I immensely enjoyed, and I might explore such roles again in the future. However, in this particular drama, I embody a classic ‘good girl’ character.”

With Yasir Nawaz at the helm and Zanjabeel Asim Shah’s script, “Gher” holds the promise of being a notable addition to Ushna’s already impressive body of work.

The actress began her journey with her debut in “Khudgarz” in 2013 and has since left a lasting impact with hit projects such as “Bashar Momin,” “Alif Allah Aur Insaan,” and “Lashkara.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ushna Shah Shares Perspective On Checking Husband’s Phone Ushna Shah, a stunning and multi-talented Pakistani TV and film actress, has...