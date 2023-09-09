Advertisement
Ushna Shah shares her reaction to her AI-generated Barbie doll

Articles
  • Ushna Shah is a prominent figure in Lollywood.
  • She is celebrated for her acting talent and beauty.
  • She recently shared a humorous image of herself as a Barbie doll on Instagram.
Ushna Shah, a radiant presence in the world of Lollywood, has firmly established herself as one of Pakistan’s most talented and stunning actresses. With a distinguished career spanning several years, she has captured the hearts of fans with her mesmerizing performances and delightful personality.

Recently, the “Balaa” sensation embraced her playful side on Instagram, sharing a humorously generated image that portrayed her as a Barbie doll. In her characteristic wit, she playfully captioned it as “what nightmares are made of.”

 

 

Additionally, Shah generously treated her fans to a delightful photodump, providing a glimpse into her personal life. This series of photos showcased moments of happiness and togetherness with her beloved husband and family during their trip to Vienna.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

Ushna Shah made her debut in 2013 with “Khudgarz” and went on to create magic with hit projects like “Bashar Momin,” “Alif Allah Aur Insaan,” and “Lashkara.”

