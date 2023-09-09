Ushna Shah shares her reaction to her AI-generated Barbie doll

Ushna Shah is a prominent figure in Lollywood.

She is celebrated for her acting talent and beauty.

She recently shared a humorous image of herself as a Barbie doll on Instagram.

Advertisement

Ushna Shah, a radiant presence in the world of Lollywood, has firmly established herself as one of Pakistan’s most talented and stunning actresses. With a distinguished career spanning several years, she has captured the hearts of fans with her mesmerizing performances and delightful personality.

Recently, the “Balaa” sensation embraced her playful side on Instagram, sharing a humorously generated image that portrayed her as a Barbie doll. In her characteristic wit, she playfully captioned it as “what nightmares are made of.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Shah generously treated her fans to a delightful photodump, providing a glimpse into her personal life. This series of photos showcased moments of happiness and togetherness with her beloved husband and family during their trip to Vienna.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

Advertisement

Ushna Shah made her debut in 2013 with “Khudgarz” and went on to create magic with hit projects like “Bashar Momin,” “Alif Allah Aur Insaan,” and “Lashkara.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakstani stars gracing the wedding of Ushna Shah: Pictures Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin recently got married. Hamza Amin is a...