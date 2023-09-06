Yashma Gill stuns in Barbie-inspired pink outfit in latest Instagram reel

Yashma Gill is a glamorous figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

She is known for her captivating charm and beauty.

She shares candid moments from her professional and personal life.

Advertisement

Look no further for Barbie outfit inspiration because Yashma Gill is here to provide it! The glamorous and enchanting diva from the Pakistani showbiz industry never misses an opportunity to capture the attention of netizens with her charm and beauty.

In addition to her flourishing career and a string of successful television series, Gill is also recognized as one of the trendsetters on social media platforms. The star of “Pyar Ke Sadqay” boasts an impressive 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Her Instagram profile is filled with candid moments from her personal and professional life, and the “Kab Mere Kehlaoge” actress frequently shares scintillating pictures and reels. Her recent post was no exception!

On her Instagram, the 30-year-old actress posed for the camera in a Barbie pink outfit. As always, Gill pulled off the look flawlessly with understated makeup, and she completed her look with a pair of butterfly earrings.

The caption for the post read, “Tum pehli baar mae deewana kar gaye” (You made me fall in love for the first time).

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Advertisement

In terms of her work, Gill has appeared in several television serials and is well-known for her roles in “Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai,” “Azmaish,” “Bebaak,” and “Ishq Munafiq.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Yashma Gill grabs attention with her stunning appearance in a stylish black dress Yashma Gill mesmerizes audiences with her talent and beauty in the entertainment...