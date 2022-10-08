Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brahmastra’s song Rasiya Reprise features a deleted Alia Bhatt scene

Brahmastra’s song Rasiya Reprise features a deleted Alia Bhatt scene

Articles
Advertisement
Brahmastra’s song Rasiya Reprise features a deleted Alia Bhatt scene

Brahmastra’s song Rasiya Reprise features a deleted Alia Bhatt scene

Advertisement
  • Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is a huge blockbuster at the box office
  • It has dispelled moviegoers’ reservations about seeing it in theatres in light of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.
  • At a global level, the movie has made over 400 crores of rupees.
Advertisement

Even a month after the movie’s theatrical release, its music is still trending on Google.

Also Read

Much-anticipated song “Rasiya” from “Brahmastra” will be released on September 24
Much-anticipated song “Rasiya” from “Brahmastra” will be released on September 24

Fans of Brahmastra series are in for a treat because the highly...

The movie’s creators are taking active steps to pamper the movie’s fans as it continues to soar in popularity. The producers released the reprise of Rasiya, a well-known song from Brahmastra, on Friday. While some were amused by a “deleted scene” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, others were fascinated by famed playback singer Arijit Singh’s voice. Popular singers Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi sang the original song Rasiya for the uninitiated.

Mom-to-be On Friday night, Alia Bhatt posted the updated song on Instagram.

The Raazi actress may be seen posing in the background of the deleted shot while sporting a bright orange costume and large earrings. A little while later, Ranbir was seen leaving a Durga puja pandal.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

Ayan Mukerji, the film’s director, and Karan Johar, its producer, shared details of their collaborative process on September 28 of this year. Brahmastra Johar’s producer was questioned about if he and director Ayan Mukerji had ever had a creative disagreement at the FICCI Frames Fast Track event in Mumbai.

He replied by saying, “To be honest, not at all. This was this (film) was completely born within Ayan. Every bit of the film, every element, every part of it, every aspect of it was created within his imagination and visualization. There was no way you could disagree. Because how can you disagree with someone’s visualization? I can give my input but there was never a disagreement.”

Also Read

Telugu actress Shalu Chourasiya injured in mobile snatching incident  
Telugu actress Shalu Chourasiya injured in mobile snatching incident  

Famous Telugu actress Shalu Chourasiya was left hospitalized in a mobile snatching...

Ayan brought out how Karan didn’t like the original version of Kesariya and how it was later re-shot shortly after KJO made this comment. Throughout the chat, they were both spotted having fun on stage. Nobody, however, levelled any major accusations against one another about the film’s production.

Advertisement

Brahmastra premiered in theatres around the nation on September 9 for the uninitiated. The movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mouni Roy, stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the key roles.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kathryn Dennis confirms the end of
Kathryn Dennis confirms the end of "Southern Charm"
Jeff Beck dies at 78
Jeff Beck dies at 78
Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year
Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year
Sumbul Touqeer's uncle wants her to be careful from Tina Datta
Sumbul Touqeer's uncle wants her to be careful from Tina Datta
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story