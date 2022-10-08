Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is a huge blockbuster at the box office

It has dispelled moviegoers’ reservations about seeing it in theatres in light of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

At a global level, the movie has made over 400 crores of rupees.

Even a month after the movie’s theatrical release, its music is still trending on Google.

The movie’s creators are taking active steps to pamper the movie’s fans as it continues to soar in popularity. The producers released the reprise of Rasiya, a well-known song from Brahmastra, on Friday. While some were amused by a “deleted scene” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, others were fascinated by famed playback singer Arijit Singh’s voice. Popular singers Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi sang the original song Rasiya for the uninitiated.

Mom-to-be On Friday night, Alia Bhatt posted the updated song on Instagram.

The Raazi actress may be seen posing in the background of the deleted shot while sporting a bright orange costume and large earrings. A little while later, Ranbir was seen leaving a Durga puja pandal.

Ayan Mukerji, the film’s director, and Karan Johar, its producer, shared details of their collaborative process on September 28 of this year. Brahmastra Johar’s producer was questioned about if he and director Ayan Mukerji had ever had a creative disagreement at the FICCI Frames Fast Track event in Mumbai.

He replied by saying, “To be honest, not at all. This was this (film) was completely born within Ayan. Every bit of the film, every element, every part of it, every aspect of it was created within his imagination and visualization. There was no way you could disagree. Because how can you disagree with someone’s visualization? I can give my input but there was never a disagreement.”

Ayan brought out how Karan didn’t like the original version of Kesariya and how it was later re-shot shortly after KJO made this comment. Throughout the chat, they were both spotted having fun on stage. Nobody, however, levelled any major accusations against one another about the film’s production.

Brahmastra premiered in theatres around the nation on September 9 for the uninitiated. The movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mouni Roy, stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the key roles.