BTS to feature in three new Disney+ programs
BTS are set to feature in three new shows on Disney+. The...
My Universe by Coldplay feat. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook earned the septet the titles of ‘K-Pop Dominance’ and ‘Global Hit of the Year.’
The band was nominated in two of the thirty-six Latin American music awards categories.
While the trio was not present at the event, they extended their love and appreciation to their Latino fans.
Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band announced their departure in June. During a televised anniversary dinner, the trio informed supporters that they would be pursuing individual ventures.
J-Hope, a member of the band, recently released a new song called Arson off his upcoming solo album Jack In The Box.
The MTV Millennial Awards (commonly abbreviated as a MIAW) is an annual program of Latin American music awards.
It is presented by the cable channel MTV Latin America to honor the best of Latin music and the digital world of the millennial generation.
The ceremony has been held in Mexico City since its first edition on July 16, 2013.
