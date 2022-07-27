BTS, a Korean boy band, may not have won any Grammys, but...

ALLKPOP reports “Ahead of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Unfold Your World event coming up on August 10, Samsung has dropped a teaser image featuring the members of BTS.”

The theme song for Samsung’s Greater campaign will be BTS’s Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

For its Greater campaign, Samsung intends to use the colour “Bora Purple” as its primary palette. The colour “Bora Purple” is the emblem of BTS.

On August 10, the “Bora Purple” versions of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will also go on sale all over the world.