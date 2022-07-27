Advertisement
Edition: English
BTS teams up with a well-known electronics company "Bora Purple"

Articles
BTS teams up with a well-known electronics company "Bora Purple"

  • For its 2022 campaign, which will highlight the company’s newest line of flip phones, Samsung Electronics has partnered with BTS once more.
  • The Korean word for “purple” is “bora,” which will be quickly identified by those who have reviewed their language.
  • Therefore, the new device colour “Bora Purple” from Samsung is actually “Purple Purple.
ALLKPOP reports “Ahead of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Unfold Your World event coming up on August 10, Samsung has dropped a teaser image featuring the members of BTS.”

The theme song for Samsung’s Greater campaign will be BTS’s Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

For its Greater campaign, Samsung intends to use the colour “Bora Purple” as its primary palette. The colour “Bora Purple” is the emblem of BTS.

On August 10, the “Bora Purple” versions of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will also go on sale all over the world.

