BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' honours Taylor Swift and Rihanna

Articles
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ honours Taylor Swift and Rihanna
  • In their latest album, Pink Venom, the BLACKPINK Girls pay homage to Swift and Rihanna.
  • After a two-year hiatus following the release of Ready For Love
  • The K-pop girl group has returned to the business with the music video for Pink Venom.
Black Pink and YG Entertainment’s tribute to Rihanna and Taylor Swift, two of the most successful artists in the world, has gone viral in less than 24 hours.

The Music Mundial claims that in the first lines of the song, Lisa pays tribute to Rihanna’s successful 2005 album with a reference to Pon de Replay.

Instead, Rose and Jisoo made an attempt to make a reference to Taylor Swift’s latest hit, Look What You Made Me Do, and they succeeded.

The girls Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo’s attempt to create a cool shady ambiance in the video functioned as a hypnotic visual quality that has driven the BLINKS wild with excitement over the new music video.

The references in detail are visible in the MV below:

