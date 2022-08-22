Blackpink announces ‘Pink Venom’ release date
Blackpink will be celebrating the sixth anniversary of their debut with a...
Black Pink and YG Entertainment’s tribute to Rihanna and Taylor Swift, two of the most successful artists in the world, has gone viral in less than 24 hours.
The Music Mundial claims that in the first lines of the song, Lisa pays tribute to Rihanna’s successful 2005 album with a reference to Pon de Replay.
Instead, Rose and Jisoo made an attempt to make a reference to Taylor Swift’s latest hit, Look What You Made Me Do, and they succeeded.
The girls Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo’s attempt to create a cool shady ambiance in the video functioned as a hypnotic visual quality that has driven the BLINKS wild with excitement over the new music video.
The references in detail are visible in the MV below:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, K-Pop News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.