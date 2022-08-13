BTS dominates YouTube with record-breaking success: Find out

Since BTS became the musicians with the most views on YouTube

They have continued their ascent to the top of the social media rankings with yet another accomplishment to add to their resume.

AllKPOP revealed on the 13th of August that BTS had surpassed 26.7 billion views on the streaming platform, making them the most viewed act in the history of the platform itself.

BTS has already overtaken a number of famous Hollywood stars in its wake, including Justin Bieber, who is currently in second place with 26.6 billion views, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and many more.

The K-pop boy band made their debut on June 13, 2013, and have since then provided their BTS ARMY fanbase with high-quality music videos, which has assisted them in reaching this significant landmark.

This news comes not long after it was disclosed that BTS Dynamite has garnered close to 1.5 billion views since its premiere, while DNA has gathered 1.4 billion views since its debut.

On the other side, “IDOL” managed to rack up almost 1.1 billion views, moving it closer to the top three spots on their all-time list of music videos with the most views.