Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS dominates YouTube with record-breaking success: Find out

BTS dominates YouTube with record-breaking success: Find out

Articles
Advertisement
BTS dominates YouTube with record-breaking success: Find out

BTS dominates YouTube with record-breaking success: Find out

Advertisement
  • Since BTS became the musicians with the most views on YouTube
  • They have continued their ascent to the top of the social media rankings with yet another accomplishment to add to their resume.

AllKPOP revealed on the 13th of August that BTS had surpassed 26.7 billion views on the streaming platform, making them the most viewed act in the history of the platform itself.

Advertisement

Also Read

BTS Jin’s resume goes viral! Photo Inside
BTS Jin’s resume goes viral! Photo Inside

It would appear that BTS vocalist Jin is attempting to advance his...

BTS has already overtaken a number of famous Hollywood stars in its wake, including Justin Bieber, who is currently in second place with 26.6 billion views, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and many more.

The K-pop boy band made their debut on June 13, 2013, and have since then provided their BTS ARMY fanbase with high-quality music videos, which has assisted them in reaching this significant landmark.

This news comes not long after it was disclosed that BTS Dynamite has garnered close to 1.5 billion views since its premiere, while DNA has gathered 1.4 billion views since its debut.

Also Read

Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?
Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?

Jimin, a member of the band BTS, is carrying on an affair...

On the other side, “IDOL” managed to rack up almost 1.1 billion views, moving it closer to the top three spots on their all-time list of music videos with the most views.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story