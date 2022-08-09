BTS Jin’s resume goes viral! Photo Inside

BTS Jin to turn into actor soon
Kim SeokJin or Jin Hyung will soon make his acting debut. Kim...
메이플스토리 팀에
긴장감을 부여하는 이력서📝 등장?
8월 16일 첫 출근 많.관.부 💜#메이플스토리 #MapleStory#BTS #진 ➡ #신입사원 #김석진” pic.twitter.com/rCLVmcsYiu
— 메이플스토리 (@MapleStory_KR) August 8, 2022
The contents of the documents were as follows:
Name: Kim Seokjin
Age: 31
Job/Area you’re applying for: Maplestory game designer/planner
Experience: idol for 10 years
Hobbies: Maplestory, singing
Nickname: Worldwide handsome
Professional experience
– length: 2013.06.13.
– company: BigHit ent
– job duties: Bangtan Sonyeondan, BTS
Awards
– time: 2016
– Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism certificate (got the 2016 Pop Culture Award)
– country: Republic of South Korea
Earlier, Jin surprised ARMYs by posting a surprise announcement on his Instagram account in which he revealed that he had accepted a position with Nexon, a video game business based in South Korea.
According to the information provided in the Maple report, he is scheduled to begin working at Nexon on August 16.
The South Korean business Wizet is responsible for developing the massively multiplayer online role-playing game known as MapleStory (Nexon), which is a 2D, side-scrolling, free-to-play experience.
