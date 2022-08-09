BTS Jin’s resume goes viral! Photo Inside

It would appear that BTS vocalist Jin is attempting to advance his career opportunities.

On August 8, Maple Story published BTS Jin’s brief but very remarkable resume on the official Twitter account for Maple Story Korea, which is @MapleStory KR. According to Koreaboo’s reporting.

After then, fans deemed Jin’s history to be just as impressive as that of the idol himself.

The contents of the documents were as follows:

Name: Kim Seokjin

Age: 31

Job/Area you’re applying for: Maplestory game designer/planner

Experience: idol for 10 years

Hobbies: Maplestory, singing

Nickname: Worldwide handsome

Professional experience

– length: 2013.06.13.

– company: BigHit ent

– job duties: Bangtan Sonyeondan, BTS

Awards

– time: 2016

– Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism certificate (got the 2016 Pop Culture Award)

– country: Republic of South Korea

Earlier, Jin surprised ARMYs by posting a surprise announcement on his Instagram account in which he revealed that he had accepted a position with Nexon, a video game business based in South Korea.

According to the information provided in the Maple report, he is scheduled to begin working at Nexon on August 16.

The South Korean business Wizet is responsible for developing the massively multiplayer online role-playing game known as MapleStory (Nexon), which is a 2D, side-scrolling, free-to-play experience.