BTS Jungkook is in for another huge birthday surprise

BTS Jungkook is in for another huge birthday surprise

  • As If an exclusive magazine birthday feature wasn’t enough
  • BTS Jungkook has got another enormous birthday treat in store for his big day on September 1.

According to ALLKPOP, BTS Jungkook’s fans have organised a “amazing” light spectacle that will take place during the Viva Vision Light Show on Fremont Street in Las Vegas.

This surprise will come from Jungkook’s Chinese followers, and for those who are unaware, he is the only star in history to have supporters organize a light display at the world’s largest video screen to this day. Jungkook will receive this from his fans in China.

On September 1, which is his birthday, the light spectacular will get under way. This will be done on the hour (24 times per day) in conjunction with 24 column screens that will be illuminated for a total of 8 hours, beginning at 6:00 PM and ending at 2:00 AM.

What to expect from a Viva Vision Light Show, Check out below:

