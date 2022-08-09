Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?

Jimin from BTS dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun?
Jimin is allegedly dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun. Jungkook was...
The member of BTS who is known for his dancing has been very open about his relationship with Sunjin, the woman who was his high school sweetheart.
The idol, who is currently 26 years old, has been spotted numerous times attending BTS performances in South Korea while dressed in outfits from Sunjin’s clothing line.
Following the announcement that they would be taking a break from music to focus on their careers in the military, BTS has now shared this piece of information.
