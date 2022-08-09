Advertisement
Who was BTS Singer Jimin's high school sweetheart?

Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?

Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?

Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?

  • Jimin, a member of the band BTS, is carrying on an affair behind their fans’ backs.
  • Although the Fake Love hitmaker’s romantic life has been the subject of rumours for a number of years.
  • It has not been reported by MusicMundial that he is in fact dating a mystery girl from his old high school.
The member of BTS who is known for his dancing has been very open about his relationship with Sunjin, the woman who was his high school sweetheart.

The idol, who is currently 26 years old, has been spotted numerous times attending BTS performances in South Korea while dressed in outfits from Sunjin’s clothing line.

Following the announcement that they would be taking a break from music to focus on their careers in the military, BTS has now shared this piece of information.

