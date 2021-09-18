2021-22 Scorecard of Nat Geo: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

Nobody blames you if you can’t keep track of which series have been renewed or canceled with so many networks and streaming services. There’s a lot going on in the world of television. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only to the confusion, with previously renewed shows being canceled due to scheduling problems created by production delays, or series set to return in 2020 being postponed until who knows when.

The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of Nat Geo is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.

Brain Games: Renewed for Season 9

Breaking Bobby Bones: Currently airing Season 1

Cosmos: Pending

Genius: Renewed for Season 4 at Disney+

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Renewed for Season 3

Ice Road Rescue: Pending

Life Below Zero: Renewed for Season 15

Life Below Zero: Port Protection: Pending

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Pending

Wicked Tuna: Currently airing Season 10

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Pending