2021-22 Scorecard of Netflix: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

Nobody blames you if you can’t keep track of which series have been renewed or canceled with so many networks and streaming services. There’s a lot going on in the world of television. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only to the confusion, with previously renewed shows being canceled due to scheduling problems created by production delays, or series set to return in 2020 being postponed until who knows when.

The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of Netflix is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.

#blackAF: Renewed for Season 2

After Life: Renewed for Season 3

Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 4

Atypical: Renewed for the fourth and final season

Away: Canceled after one season

The Baby-Sitters Club: Renewed for Season 2

Barbarians: Pending

Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6

The Big Show Show: Canceled after Season 2

Black Mirror: Pending

Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2

Blood & Water: Renewed for Season 2

Blown Away: Pending

Bonding: Canceled after two seasons

Bridgerton: Renewed through Season 4

Castlevania: Renewed for Season 4

The Chef Show: Pending

The Circle: Renewed through Season 3

Cobra Kai: Renewed for Season 5

Country Comfort: Canceled after one season

The Crew: Canceled after one season

The Crown: Renewed through the sixth and final season

Cursed: Canceled after one season

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!: Canceled after one season

Dating Around: Pending

Dead to Me: Renewed for the third and final season

Dear White People: Renewed for the fourth and final season

Derry Girls: Renewed for Season 3

Disenchantment: Renewed through Season 4

Elite: Renewed for Season 5

Emily in Paris: Renewed for Season 2

F Is for Family: Renewed for the fifth and final season

Family Business: Pending

Family Reunion: Pending

Fate: The Winx Saga: Renewed for Season 2

Feel Good: Renewed for the second and final season

Firefly Lane: Renewed for Season 2

Gentefied: Renewed for Season 2

Ginny & Georgia: Renewed for Season 2

Grace and Frankie: Renewed for the seventh and final season

Green Eggs and Ham: Renewed for Season 2

The Haunting (Hill House and Bly Manor): No plans for more seasons at the moment

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Renewed for Season 2

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Pending

The Irregulars: Canceled after one season

Jupiter’s Legacy: Canceled after one season

Kim’s Convenience: Ending after five seasons

Kingdom: Pending

The Kominsky Method: Renewed for the third and final season

The Last Kingdom: Ending with Season 5

Locke & Key: Renewed through Season 3

Lost in Space: Renewed for the third and final season

Love, Death and Robots: Pending

Love Is Blind: Renewed through Season 3

Lucifer: Renewed for the sixth and final season

Manifest: Renewed for fourth and final season at Netflix after being canceled by NBC

Mindhunter: Likely done after two seasons

Money Heist: Renewed for the fifth and final season

Mr. Iglesias: Canceled after two seasons

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Pending

Nailed It!: Renewed for Season 6

Narcos: Mexico: Ending with Season 3

Never Have I Ever: Renewed for Season 3

On My Block: Renewed for the fourth and final season

The Order: Canceled after two seasons

Outer Banks: Pending

Ozark: Renewed for the fourth and final season

Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Canceled after six seasons

Peaky Blinders: Ending after six seasons; expected to conclude with a movie

The Politician: Pending

Queer Eye: Renewed for Season 6

The Rain: Ended after three seasons

Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2

Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2

Sex Education: Renewed for Season 3

Shadow and Bone: Renewed for Season 2

Somebody Feed Phil: Renewed for Season 5

Space Force: Renewed for Season 2

Special: Ending with Season 2

Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4

Sweet Magnolias: Renewed for Season 2

Sweet Tooth: Renewed for Season 2

Too Hot to Handle: Renewed through Season 3

The Toys That Made Us: Pending

The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 3

Virgin River: Renewed for Season 3

Warrior Nun: Renewed for Season 2

White Lines: Canceled after one season

Who Killed Sara?: Renewed for Season 2

The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2

You: Renewed for Season 3