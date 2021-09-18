2021-22 Scorecard of Netflix: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?
Nobody blames you if you can’t keep track of which series have been renewed or canceled with so many networks and streaming services. There’s a lot going on in the world of television. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only to the confusion, with previously renewed shows being canceled due to scheduling problems created by production delays, or series set to return in 2020 being postponed until who knows when.
The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of Netflix is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.
#blackAF: Renewed for Season 2
After Life: Renewed for Season 3
Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 4
Atypical: Renewed for the fourth and final season
Away: Canceled after one season
The Baby-Sitters Club: Renewed for Season 2
Barbarians: Pending
Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6
The Big Show Show: Canceled after Season 2
Black Mirror: Pending
Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2
Blood & Water: Renewed for Season 2
Blown Away: Pending
Bonding: Canceled after two seasons
Bridgerton: Renewed through Season 4
Castlevania: Renewed for Season 4
The Chef Show: Pending
The Circle: Renewed through Season 3
Cobra Kai: Renewed for Season 5
Country Comfort: Canceled after one season
The Crew: Canceled after one season
The Crown: Renewed through the sixth and final season
Cursed: Canceled after one season
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!: Canceled after one season
Dating Around: Pending
Dead to Me: Renewed for the third and final season
Dear White People: Renewed for the fourth and final season
Derry Girls: Renewed for Season 3
Disenchantment: Renewed through Season 4
Elite: Renewed for Season 5
Emily in Paris: Renewed for Season 2
F Is for Family: Renewed for the fifth and final season
Family Business: Pending
Family Reunion: Pending
Fate: The Winx Saga: Renewed for Season 2
Feel Good: Renewed for the second and final season
Firefly Lane: Renewed for Season 2
Gentefied: Renewed for Season 2
Ginny & Georgia: Renewed for Season 2
Grace and Frankie: Renewed for the seventh and final season
Green Eggs and Ham: Renewed for Season 2
The Haunting (Hill House and Bly Manor): No plans for more seasons at the moment
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Renewed for Season 2
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Pending
The Irregulars: Canceled after one season
Jupiter’s Legacy: Canceled after one season
Kim’s Convenience: Ending after five seasons
Kingdom: Pending
The Kominsky Method: Renewed for the third and final season
The Last Kingdom: Ending with Season 5
Locke & Key: Renewed through Season 3
Lost in Space: Renewed for the third and final season
Love, Death and Robots: Pending
Love Is Blind: Renewed through Season 3
Lucifer: Renewed for the sixth and final season
Manifest: Renewed for fourth and final season at Netflix after being canceled by NBC
Mindhunter: Likely done after two seasons
Money Heist: Renewed for the fifth and final season
Mr. Iglesias: Canceled after two seasons
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Pending
Nailed It!: Renewed for Season 6
Narcos: Mexico: Ending with Season 3
Never Have I Ever: Renewed for Season 3
On My Block: Renewed for the fourth and final season
The Order: Canceled after two seasons
Outer Banks: Pending
Ozark: Renewed for the fourth and final season
Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Canceled after six seasons
Peaky Blinders: Ending after six seasons; expected to conclude with a movie
The Politician: Pending
Queer Eye: Renewed for Season 6
The Rain: Ended after three seasons
Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2
Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2
Sex Education: Renewed for Season 3
Shadow and Bone: Renewed for Season 2
Somebody Feed Phil: Renewed for Season 5
Space Force: Renewed for Season 2
Special: Ending with Season 2
Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4
Sweet Magnolias: Renewed for Season 2
Sweet Tooth: Renewed for Season 2
Too Hot to Handle: Renewed through Season 3
The Toys That Made Us: Pending
The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 3
Virgin River: Renewed for Season 3
Warrior Nun: Renewed for Season 2
White Lines: Canceled after one season
Who Killed Sara?: Renewed for Season 2
The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2
You: Renewed for Season 3
