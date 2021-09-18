Amazon prime 2021-22: which shows are canceled? which are renewed?

Nobody blames you if you can’t keep track of which series have been renewed or canceled with so many networks and streaming services. There’s a lot going on in the world of television. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only to the confusion, with previously renewed shows being canceled due to scheduling problems created by production delays, or series set to return in 2020 being postponed until who knows when.

The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of Amazon Prime is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.

Absentia: Canceled after three seasons

The Boys: Renewed for Season 3

Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2

The Expanse: Renewed for the sixth and final season

Flack: Season 2 picked up from Pop TV

Frank of Ireland: Pending

Goliath: Renewed for a fourth and final season

Good Omens: Renewed for Season 2

Hanna: Renewed for Season 3

Homecoming: Pending

Hunters: Renewed for Season 2

Invincible: Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3

Lord of the Rings: Renewed for Season 2

Loudermilk: Moving to Amazon from Audience Network for Season 3

Making the Cut: Renewed for Season 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 4

Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2

Tales from the Loop: Pending

Undone: Renewed for Season 2

Upload: Renewed for Season 2

The Wilds: Renewed for Season 2