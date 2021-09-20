HBO Max Lineup for 2021-22: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

Nobody blames you if you can’t keep track of which series have been renewed or canceled with so many networks and streaming services. There’s a lot going on in the world of television. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only to the confusion, with previously renewed shows being canceled due to scheduling problems created by production delays, or series set to return in 2020 being postponed until who knows when.

The scorecard for the 2021-22 HBO Max season is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.

The Bridge: Pending

Doom Patrol: Renewed for Season 3

FBoy Island: Renewed for Season 2

The Flight Attendant: Renewed for Season 2

Genera+ion: Canceled after one season

Ghosts: Pending

Gomorrah: Renewed through Season 5

Gossip Girl: Renewed for Season 2

The Great Pottery Throw Down: Pending

Hacks: Renewed for Season 2

Harley Quinn: Renewed for Season 3

The Head: Pending

I Hate Suzie: Renewed for Season 2

Legendary: Currently airing Season 2

Love Life: Renewed for Season 2

Made for Love: Renewed for Season 2

The Other Two: Renewed for Season 2

Raised by Wolves: Renewed for Season 2

Search Party: Renewed for Season 5

Selena + Chef: Renewed for Season 3

That Damn Michael Che: Renewed for Season 2

Titans: Renewed for Season 3

Wahl Street: Renewed for Season 2

Warrior: Renewed for Season 3