If you're a fan of The Office, here are 5 shows to watch

If you’re a fan of The Office, here are 5 more shows to watch

The Office has been off the air for more than eight years, but it remains one of the most beloved shows on television. The cast, which includes Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, and others, is one of the strongest comedic casts ever assembled, and numerous shows have attempted to replicate the series’ success, with few succeeding. But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of future fantastic shows similar to The Office.

It’s fine to watch something other than Kevin spilling a big bowl of chilli for the 136th time, which is why we’ve put together this list of series to help you wean yourself off The Office by expanding your TV viewing outside Scranton.

Some have the same mockumentary approach as The Office, while others are fantastic workplace comedies and showcase The Office’s creative minds.

We’ve kept the obvious options off our list, there’s no Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Arrested Development, or The Office (U.K.) here, they’re wonderful, and you’ve already seen them and dug deeper for additional shows you might not have seen.

A.P. Bio

If you’re a big fan of The Office, you’ll want to subscribe to Peacock. You can also watch A.P. Bio if you have Peacock (which, as we mentioned, has a free tier). A.P. Bio was a former NBC workplace comedy with a strong cast, similar to The Office, but it was shifted to streaming to help Peacock debut (it would have been cancelled otherwise).

It takes place in an Ohio high school where a former Harvard philosophy professor (Glenn Howerton) teaches advanced placement biology to a group of nerdy students, but instead of diving into the wonders of mitochondria, he’s more interested in exploiting his students for his own personal benefit.

The Office Webisodes

So you’ve binge-watched every episode of The Office and have no idea what to do with your life? What if I told you there were “missing” episodes of The Office waiting to be found? Back in the late ’00s, there existed a strange, terrifying thing called the “internet,” but TV executives saw a chance to “stream” “content” on the “computer” using a thing called “webisodes.”

Starting in the summer of 2006 (between Seasons 2 and 3) and ending in the spring of 2011, NBC produced multiple The Office shorts almost every year. The first series, “The Accountants,” in which Oscar, Angela, and Kevin struggle to uncover $3,000 missing from the budget, ran a whopping ten webisodes because no one knew any better.

Space Force

If you want more of The Office, try another sitcom starring Steve Carell and developed by Greg Daniels. Carell plays the head of the Space Force, a new branch of the Armed Forces that make the Army, Navy, and Marines giggle.

It’s a parody of our own inept administration, with Carell under pressure from the administration to get America back on the moon as soon as possible, while his science advisor (John Malkovich) argues why that’s impossible. Warning: Early reviews of the series have been varied; some fans have praised it, while reviewers have panned it. Also, while Carell portrays a nasty boss, this isn’t The Office in space.

The IT Crowd

The Office may be the most popular workplace comedy of all time, but The IT Crowd comes in a close second when it comes to depicting the boring life of an office drone imprisoned in a company that exclusively hires buffoons. Chris O’Dowd, Richard Ayoade, and Katherine Parkinson star as the IT team of a corporation that does, uh, we don’t know what it does since it doesn’t matter.

The fact that it’s a great mash-up of The Office’s coworker humour and The Big Bang Theory’s geek culture makes it a hilarious combination of British alt-comedy and mainstream appeal is all that matters.

Corporate

The Office’s focus on workplace silliness and developing coworker connections has made it a classic for everyone, but if you’re sick of your job and ready for a dose of soul-sucking satire, Corporate might hit home a little too much and have you doubling over at the same time.

Comedy Central looks at life through the lens of a corporate-approved prism of strict email regulations, acceptable interoffice behaviour, and social lives weighed down by the anxiety of another Monday. There’s no hanky-panky between Jim and Pam here; it’s simply the workers’ empty, nihilistic, and amusing lives.