Scorecard of Disney+ 2021-22: which shows are canceled? or renewed?

Scorecard of Disney+: which shows are canceled? which are renewed?

With so many networks and streaming providers, no one can blame you if you can’t keep track of which programs have been renewed or canceled. In the realm of television, there is a lot going on. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further adds to the confusion, as previously renewed shows are canceled owing to scheduling issues caused by production delays, while series slated to return in 2020 are postponed until who knows when.

The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of Disney+ is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.

Bad Batch: Renewed for Season 2

Big Shot: Renewed for Season 2

Encore!: Pending

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Pending

Forky Asks a Question: Pending

Genius: Renewed for Season 4

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Renewed for Season 3

Loki: Renewed for Season 2

The Mandalorian: Renewed for Season 3

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Renewed for Season 2

WandaVision: Limited series

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Renewed for Season 2