‘Salaam Venky,’ starring Kajol, receives a release date
Fans of Kajol may rest easy: the actress has finally revealed when...
If you’re looking for something to watch in October of 2022, here’s a complete rundown of every film and web series that will be released that month. Check this out:
Newly announced October 2022 film and TV premieres:
Maja Ma
Maja Ma, in which Madhuri Dixit stars, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 6. Dixit’s character in the comedy film is a middle-class mother who has been hiding something from her family for a long time.
Publication Date: October 6
Distribution Method: Amazon Prime Video
Goodbye
In the upcoming film Goodbye, starring alongside Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna will make her first appearance in Bollywood.
Date of Release: October 7th.
Releasing Platform: Theatre
Doctor G
Ayushmann Khurrana has returned with another gripping plot. The film follows Dr. Uday Gupta, the lone male student in a gynaecology programme. Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh both play significant parts in the film.
On the 14th of October, the film will be released.
Releasing Platform: Theatre
Ram Setu
The much-anticipated film of 2022, Ram Setu, would have Akshay Kumar in the role of an archaeologist. Both Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez make appearances in this flick.
Publication Date: October 24
Releasing Platform: Theatre
Thank God
Thank God is a comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh set in a fantastical world and directed by Indra Kumar.
Publication Date: October 24
Releasing Platform: Theatre
Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, has returned for a new season. Everyone’s attention is currently focused on the show, which has already began.
Publish Date: October 1st
Releasing Platform: Theatre
Mismatched 2
In the upcoming second season of the romantic drama web series Mismatched on Netflix, returning cast members Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Ranvijay Singha, and others will continue in their roles. Rekindle your romance with Dimple and Rishi here.
Date Of Release: October 14
Releasing Platform: Netflix
