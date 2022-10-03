Here’s everything that’s coming out in theatres this October 2022, from Ram Setu to Mismatched 2

There are only a few months left till 2022, and already several movies, web series, and characters have left us speechless.

With so many films and TV shows scheduled for release in October, it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated months of the year for cinema buffs.

Fans of the movies will have a blast in October, with releases like Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God.

If you’re looking for something to watch in October of 2022, here’s a complete rundown of every film and web series that will be released that month. Check this out:

Newly announced October 2022 film and TV premieres:

Maja Ma

Maja Ma, in which Madhuri Dixit stars, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 6. Dixit’s character in the comedy film is a middle-class mother who has been hiding something from her family for a long time.

Publication Date: October 6

Distribution Method: Amazon Prime Video

Goodbye

In the upcoming film Goodbye, starring alongside Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna will make her first appearance in Bollywood.

Date of Release: October 7th.

Releasing Platform: Theatre

Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana has returned with another gripping plot. The film follows Dr. Uday Gupta, the lone male student in a gynaecology programme. Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh both play significant parts in the film.

On the 14th of October, the film will be released.

Releasing Platform: Theatre

Ram Setu

The much-anticipated film of 2022, Ram Setu, would have Akshay Kumar in the role of an archaeologist. Both Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez make appearances in this flick.

Publication Date: October 24

Releasing Platform: Theatre

Thank God

Thank God is a comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh set in a fantastical world and directed by Indra Kumar.

Publication Date: October 24

Releasing Platform: Theatre

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, has returned for a new season. Everyone’s attention is currently focused on the show, which has already began.

Publish Date: October 1st

Releasing Platform: Theatre

Mismatched 2

In the upcoming second season of the romantic drama web series Mismatched on Netflix, returning cast members Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Ranvijay Singha, and others will continue in their roles. Rekindle your romance with Dimple and Rishi here.

Date Of Release: October 14

Releasing Platform: Netflix