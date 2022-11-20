Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Shehnaaz Gill showcases killer dance moves in new video

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill showcases killer dance moves in new video

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Shehnaaz Gill showcases killer dance moves in new video

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill showcases killer dance moves in new videos

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is an Indian actress, model, and singer who primarily works in Hindi television and film. She began her modelling career in 2015.

Shehnaz met Guru Randhawa when she was having a blast, and the two of them danced to his song “Moon Rise.” The pair has undoubtedly been winning people over.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Advertisement

Gill is accustomed to dancing passionately. She previously uploaded a humorous behind-the-scenes video when she and her crew spontaneously break into a dance routine to Sairat’s Zingaat.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently filming for Salman Khan’s next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars the Indian movie icon, Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde play important roles in the movie as well. The upcoming family drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Also Read

Shehnaaz Gill shares an emotional review after watching Uunchai
Shehnaaz Gill shares an emotional review after watching Uunchai

Shehnaaz Gill went to the special screening of the upcoming movie Uunchai....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story