Watch: Shehnaaz Gill showcases killer dance moves in new video

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is an Indian actress, model, and singer who primarily works in Hindi television and film. She began her modelling career in 2015.

Shehnaz met Guru Randhawa when she was having a blast, and the two of them danced to his song “Moon Rise.” The pair has undoubtedly been winning people over.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa) Advertisement

Gill is accustomed to dancing passionately. She previously uploaded a humorous behind-the-scenes video when she and her crew spontaneously break into a dance routine to Sairat’s Zingaat.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently filming for Salman Khan’s next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars the Indian movie icon, Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde play important roles in the movie as well. The upcoming family drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill shares an emotional review after watching Uunchai Shehnaaz Gill went to the special screening of the upcoming movie Uunchai....