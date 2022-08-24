‘If you don’t speak your truth, it gets buried into your body’ says Masaba Gupta

The second season of Masaba Masaba has been available for about a month.

The Sonam Nair-produced television programme Masaba Masaba is based on the mother-daughter team of Neena Gupta and Masaba.

I frequently encounter individuals whose parents are really to blame for their failure.

Advertisement

The second season of Masaba Masaba has been available for about a month. The Sonam Nair-produced television programme Masaba Masaba is based on the mother-daughter team of Neena Gupta and Masaba.

Masaba Gupta discusses her life outside of fame and celebrity, her acting development, and what matters most to her in an exclusive interview with Indian magazine.

Here are some quotes from the discussion.

What motivated the decision to include a little version of you in the programme?

I don’t recall ever sharing this. In 2018, when I was receiving treatment, I recall being told by my therapist that I had a picture of myself as a child in my home. Just go home and apologise to her for keeping her under control for so long.

And I recall that we began writing the first season of Masaba Masaba at the end of 2018 and began filming in 2019. Then I suggested creating a miniature version of myself who would constantly be present and not simply be a voice in my brain. She is therefore always there for you in times of joy, tension, or loss.

Advertisement

Because I believe that none of us ever completely grew up. Our conscience, or a small portion of our brains, is constantly thinking, “I wish I was a kid. How would tiny me” handle this.” And I believe that children have a remarkable degree of bravery. They are impulsive and joyful all the time. They are almost irrationally joyful.

These fundamentals are what make them happy. That was the main concept. We need to have a “mini me,” I recalled telling my therapist, because we all seem to conceal our inner children, but we should recognise this and make good use of it.

Additionally, this season delivered a powerful message about body positivity and mental wellness. How difficult has it been for you to look after your mental health given that you work in the creative industry?

Yes. Following Covid, I recall that every time I would heal, I would simply believe that my heart would burst out of my chest every night. I’m not sure if it was simply the uncertainty of the road ahead of us.

I had my company, followed by season two. There is always a lot going on because my new brand is debuting. And every time I get home at night, I just imagine that I decompress with myself. Every night, I face my worries. I emphasise that because if I didn’t, I simply wouldn’t be able to get out of bed the following morning. You deal with treachery whether it comes from someone you wish to hire, someone very senior, or someone who just abruptly resigned. You experience a sense of betrayal. Do you question whether you did enough? Was I a good enough boss? Have I given this enough time? Is this something I did incorrectly? You are constantly asking inquiries in your brain. When I went to sign my divorce papers, I shot season one. The following fifteen minutes were spent on set. I simply believe that I have evolved into that character.

In the past, I would sweep it under the rug and figure out how to deal with it later, but I now believe that it simply manifests into something else, forcing you to deal with it. So every night when I get home, I just cope with my concerns for a few hours while I’m with friends or someone I love or without my phone. I mean, I reason it out for myself.

Advertisement

The little fears you conquer, the easier it is to face the bigger ones. Little steps count. I’ve only recently begun speaking up more, and the one piece of advice we have for everyone in this season is to simply speak your truth. If you don’t, it becomes ingrained in your body and manifests as a disease.

You were a star child growing up, and you later developed your own identity. Which of your parents’ greatest life lessons stand out to you?

I attribute everything that I’ve accomplished and who I am today to the way that I was raised. I frequently encounter individuals whose parents are really to blame for their failure. It’s not the child’s fault, and that’s the only reason for it. Naturally, a child who has been brought up to believe that the light shines out of their behind won’t want to work during the day. This kid naturally doesn’t want to get up and do anything. How would they ever learn how to treat others well or make a living if they have access to all the money in the world, a fantastic vacation, the greatest cars, and the nicest things?

I see a lot of kids and a lot of adults. They didn’t even teach their children how to respect or converse with others. Fortunately, my mum and father are both independent. They started from scratch. You already know that my father has never abused a privilege. My mom is the same way. My mother wants to work hard and get healthier every day at this stage of her life. I never received the message stating your business is doing fine, so take your money, and enjoy it. I put a lot of effort into my work because I constantly have the feeling that I could lose something.

Also Read Jacob Elordi talks on financial struggles before earning Euphoria role Jacob Elordi, an actor in Hollywood, recently gave an interview in which...