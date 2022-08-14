Teddy Ray, a rising comic, died in Southern California

Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor, died on August 12 at a private property in Southern California.

Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay and Comedy Central’s How to Be Broke, died on August 12 at a private property in Southern California.

The coroner’s office in Riverside County, California, verified the devastating news on Friday.

Teddy, full name Theadore Brown, died just two weeks after his 32nd birthday.

A police spokesperson told the L.A. Times that they received a call about a death at a home in the desert town. The spokesperson added, “The cause of death isn’t known.” The case remains under investigation, the coroner’s office said.

Comedy Central paid an emotional tribute to Teddy on Twitter. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the channel’s message said. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

Teddy’s final Instagram post, shared on July 30, was about his birthday. “Pulling up on 32 like….” he wrote, alongside a photo of himself inside a car. “Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot ass sun.”

In addition to his appearances on Wild ‘n Out and Cancel Court, he co-hosted the MTV comedy clip series Messyness with Tori Spelling, Olympian Adam Rippon, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

