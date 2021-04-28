Adsense 970×250

Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Price In Kuwait For, April 29th

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 04:45 am
Gold Rate in Kuwait
KWD: Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram (29th, April 2021) – Check live international gold rates in Kuwait 24K/ounce US$ Dollar, and its converted rates in gold 24K per 10 gram and gold 22K per 10 gram.

Gold Rate In Kuwait Today

Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including Kuwait. Check rates about today’s gold price in Kuwait, 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in kwd Kuwaiti Dinar currency.

Today Gold 24k per tola is KWD 197.24

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Kuwait kwd 169.15 kwd 197.24 kwd 155.05

Today Gold Price in Kuwait – Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Kuwait every day. BOL News updates daily gold rates.

